Person of interest charged with murder in Riverside man's death

Dec. 1—A man identified as a person of interest in the death of his Riverside ex-boyfriend has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder (proximate result), one count of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court East Division records.

A judge set Brogan's bond at $10 million, court records show.

Riverside police confirmed charges were filed in the investigation and have a news conference scheduled for noon today. We will update this story following the news conference.

Brogan was still listed as an inmate in the Logan County Detention Center in Kentucky Thursday morning. He was arrested for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia — buy/possess on Sunday, according to booking records.

Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon said investigators are making plans to start the extradition process to move Brogan to the area.

On Sunday, Riverside police responded to the 300 block of Dundee Circle after friends of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah found him lying inside his home near the front door, according to 911 records.

A man, who identified Hannah as his friend, told a dispatcher they hadn't heard from Hannah that day, so they went to his home to check on him.

"The door was unlocked and we walked in and he's literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere," the 911 call said.

Police confirmed Hannah's injuries included multiple stab wounds and loss of blood.

Brogan was identified as a person of interest in Hannah's death in a press release from police on Monday. Brogan had a past romantic relationship with Hannah and was the last known person to have contact with him, according to police.

"There was a time and period where they did live together," Sturgeon said. "...At some point that situation stopped."

Story continues

Riverside Detective Michael Sullivan said Brogan killed Hannah "on or about" Sunday with an unspecified weapon, according to a statement of facts filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court.

Investigators used Ring camera footage in the area, as well as cell phone data and license plate readers to determine Brogan's vehicle was at Hannah's home and to track Brogan to Kentucky, Sturgeon said.

"We were able to discover video and be able to put together that the only car during this time frame that was in and out at the residence beside Mr. Hannah was Mr. Brogan's car," he said. "As the case unfolded and the investigation went further and further, now he's our lead suspect and our only suspect."

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Monroe police indicated that Brogan attempted a burglary at a gun store and a warrant was filed, records state. Authorities tracked Brogan to Kentucky, where he was between Bowling Green and Russellville, according to a report from the Huber Heights Communications Center, which dispatches for Riverside.

About 9:30 p.m., contact was made with the Russellville police and Logan County authorities indicated they had Brogan in custody shortly before 10 p.m., Huber Heights dispatch documents state. After he tried to run, authorities subdued Brogan with a Taser and a medic was called.

Authorities in Kentucky were trying to seize Brogan's vehicle for the Riverside investigation when Brogan reportedly confronted them.

"Basically he was challenging why they were taking the vehicle and it escalated from there," Sturgeon said.

Brogan was later booked into the Logan County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, Kentucky records show.

Riverside investigators have executed a search warrant at a residence and on a vehicle and have recovered what they believe is the murder weapon, Sturgeon said.

He also thanked the Logan County Sheriff's Department and the Russelville Police Department in Kentucky for their assistance during the investigation.

Sturgeon called Hannah's death a tragedy and said authorities have been in contact with his family.

"We're with you. We support you," he said. "We've worked non-stop on this in this tragedy and we're so sorry for your loss."

Hannah — while attending Southeastern High School — received national awards and recognition for an anti-bullying campaign he developed with classmate Tyler Gregory.

The pair were known as the NoBull Guys for their campaign, which is considered a pioneer for peer-led anti-bullying efforts.

"It's the best feeling in the world, knowing that we've helped someone like that or knowing that we've changed the lives of bullies to be more aware or help open their eyes," Hannah said in a 2013 Springfield News-Sun story.

Funeral services for Hannah are scheduled for Friday. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., and the funeral service will begin at noon, according to his obituary.