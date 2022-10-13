Person of interest in Concord double homicide arrested in Vermont

Oct. 13—CONCORD — A man considered a person of interest in the unsolved homicides of Stephen and Djeswende Reid was held without bail in Vermont Thursday for violating parole in an unrelated Utah case, officials said.

Concord police detectives spotted a homeless Logan Clegg, 26, while he was walking Wednesday on Williston Road in South Burlington, officials said.

He was taken into custody without incident at the city's public library.

"Clegg is a person of interest in an unsolved Concord homicide that occurred in April of this year," South Burlington police said on Twitter.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid, a retired couple, were found April 21 in a wooded area near the Marsh Loop Trail in East Concord.

In May, police and prosecutors released a composite sketch of the White male they were seeking in connection with those murders.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood confirmed Thursday morning that Clegg was a person of interest in the Reid homicides.

"The contact was the result of significant investigative efforts by the Concord Police Department and was done in coordination with its law enforcement partners," they said in a statement. "No one has been arrested and charged in connection with the homicides."

More information will be released as it becomes available, they said.

Last July, police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the double homicide in Concord.

South Burlington police said an Cache County Utah authorities had issued in 2021 an arrest warrant for Clegg on unrelated charges of felony possession of stolen property.

Clegg was on probation from that case at the time of his arrest Wednesday.

After a brief hearing on the fugitive from justice petition, a Chittenden County Superior Court judge ordered Clegg held without bail for a violation of his parole from Utah.

The judge also set a $20,000 bail for "other matters" in this case.

There was no mention of Clegg being a person of interest in the Reid homicides during that hearing.

According to Vermont police, Clegg was out of the equivalent of "supervised parole and probation" in Utah when he left the state.

The third-degree felony for burglary for which Clegg was out on parole on in Utah carried a prison term of up to five years, police said.

