Person of interest in custody, being questioned by police in relation to death of Laken Riley

A heavy police presence is seen at the Cielo at Azulyk Athens apartment complex on South Milledge Avenue.

There is a person of interest in custody related to the death of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley.

University of Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor told media on Friday just before 1 p.m. that one person has been brought in for questioning. No details about the person or more information about motive was made public.

A heavy law enforcement presence was at the Cielo at Azulyk apartment complex, located on South Milledge Avenue and adjacent to the backside of the UGA intramural fields, on Friday mid-day. Athens-Clarke County police, UGA police, Georgia Bureau of Investigations officers and Georgia State Patrol was all seen in the area.

When asked what was going on, an Athens-Clarke County officer stated: "You can Google it." At the time, the officer would not directly confirm if the scene was related to the death of Riley.

