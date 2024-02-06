Person of interest in custody after body found in Madison home. See details here

The Madison County Sheriff's Department has taken a person of interest into custody after a body was found Monday afternoon in a Madison home.

Heath Hall, spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff's Department, said the department got a call from a different law enforcement jurisdiction around 2:30 p.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check at a house on Haley Creek Drive.

The police found a body in the home, and an unnamed person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The police processed the scene yesterday and conducted initial interviews Tuesday morning.

Hall said the department is currently conducting an ongoing comprehensive investigation.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Person of interest in custody after body found in Madison home