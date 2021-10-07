'Person of interest' in custody as California Borough police investigate shooting

Oct. 7—Police in California Borough are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning near the corner of Union and Third streets, about a half-dozen blocks from the California University of Pennsylvania campus.

According to Twitter alerts by campus police no injuries were reported in the incident, which began at about 9:20 a.m.

Campus police said a person of interest was taken into custody. Borough police were continuing the investigation along with the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

A two-block area in the borough was cordoned off until about 2:30 p.m., when police indicated the threat was resolved.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

