'Person of interest' in custody as California Borough police investigate shooting
Oct. 7—Police in California Borough are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday morning near the corner of Union and Third streets, about a half-dozen blocks from the California University of Pennsylvania campus.
According to Twitter alerts by campus police no injuries were reported in the incident, which began at about 9:20 a.m.
Campus police said a person of interest was taken into custody. Borough police were continuing the investigation along with the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
A two-block area in the borough was cordoned off until about 2:30 p.m., when police indicated the threat was resolved.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .