Person of interest in custody in fatal shooting of a Pawtucket woman. What we know.

PAWTUCKET – Police said they have a "person of interest" in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman around 8 p.m. Friday near the corner of Central and Kenyon avenues.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Pawtucket police.

Police said a gray SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

"After further investigation, detectives learned that the incident appears to be domestic related anda person of interest has been identified and is currently in police custody," the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Pawtucket woman shot dead; person of interest in police custody