Female suspect in custody following vehicle, house fire near Dayton VA

A female suspect is in custody after she is alleged of setting two vehicles and a house on fire in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Liscum Drive near the Dayton VA Hospital on initial reports of a white female setting a house and car on fire, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

As deputies arrived, the suspect fled westbound in a neighborhood behind Liscum Drive.

A perimeter was set up by both Trotwood and Dayton Police departments and a K-9 was requested by Riverside Police.

Dayton officers were dispatched to a nearby residence on initial reports of a break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

The female fled the residence through a backdoor when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.

A second K-9 was conducted by Riverside Police and the female suspect was taken into custody.

She is in the Montgomery County Jail facing burglary charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

-INITIAL STORY-

There is a large police presence in Dayton following a pair of vehicle fires in Montgomery County Friday morning.

Dayton officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive around 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Several police officers and sheriff’s deputies are in the area near the Dayton VA grounds, viewers told our newsroom.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 they are searching for a female who fled the scene. They also confirmed there was an earlier vehicle fire on Infirmary Road near the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 4:43 a.m.

It is unknown if the female is a suspect in these two incidents.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.