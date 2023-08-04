Female suspect in custody following vehicle, house fire near Dayton VA
A female suspect is in custody after she is alleged of setting two vehicles and a house on fire in Montgomery County early Friday morning.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Liscum Drive near the Dayton VA Hospital on initial reports of a white female setting a house and car on fire, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.
As deputies arrived, the suspect fled westbound in a neighborhood behind Liscum Drive.
A perimeter was set up by both Trotwood and Dayton Police departments and a K-9 was requested by Riverside Police.
Dayton officers were dispatched to a nearby residence on initial reports of a break-in, the sheriff’s office said.
The female fled the residence through a backdoor when officers and deputies arrived on the scene.
A second K-9 was conducted by Riverside Police and the female suspect was taken into custody.
She is in the Montgomery County Jail facing burglary charges.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
-INITIAL STORY-
There is a large police presence in Dayton following a pair of vehicle fires in Montgomery County Friday morning.
Dayton officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Liscum Drive around 5:16 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Several police officers and sheriff’s deputies are in the area near the Dayton VA grounds, viewers told our newsroom.
Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 they are searching for a female who fled the scene. They also confirmed there was an earlier vehicle fire on Infirmary Road near the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 4:43 a.m.
It is unknown if the female is a suspect in these two incidents.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.