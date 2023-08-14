Person of interest in custody after man was fatally shot Sunday inside Kansas City home

Police were called just before 6 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 3600 block of Norton Avenue, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

There, inside a home, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, she said. Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, including CPR and tourniquets, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who initially called 911 and who was inside the home as police arrived, has since been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, Gonzalez said. Police believe the two men knew each other, but it wasn’t yet clear what led up to the shooting.

Police are not looking for any other possible suspects. No other information was immediately available.

Yellow crime scene tape marked off the surrounding roads. Inside the tape, one person fired up their grill, watching from their porch as detectives went door-to-door talking to neighbors. Just outside the tape, children rode bikes up and down the street, illuminated by police lights.

The homicide marks the 127th homicide so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes fatal shootings by police. The city remains on pace with its deadliest year in history. The homicide record was set in 2020 with 182 people killed.

“I really do believe the way that we’re going to combat this violent crime problem is by working together collaboratively as a community and holding each other accountable and ensuring that the trust between the police department and the community is there and is strong,” Gonzalez said Sunday.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about any unsolved Kansas City homicide to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.