Person of interest in custody after shooting kills man inside Kansas City home

A person of interest is in custody after a man was shot and killed inside a Kansas City home Monday morning.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue, where they found multiple people in distress and who appeared to be “erratic,” said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police asked the people to exit the home so that they could search it. An unresponsive man was found under the entryway stairwell with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers could not find a pulse or other signs of life. Emergency medical crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives are talking with several witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting. Gonzalez said the person of interest who’s in custody is familiar with the victim, but police don’t yet know their exact relationship.

There are no other persons of interest at this time, and police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The incident was the 142nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 119 killings.