Person of interest in Daytona Beach shooting in custody

A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that left three people wounded outside a Daytona Beach nightclub Saturday night, police said Monday.

"We have a person of interest in custody," confirmed police Chief Jakari Young late Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, Daytona Beach police released a photo of a woman they said they were looking for in the Saturday shooting incident.

"Yes, it's the same woman seen in the video," Young said when asked if that was the person detained.

The image of the woman was captured on surveillance cameras on the exterior of Razzles nightclub, the chief said.

Daytona Beach police were called to the shooting near Razzles at 611 Seabreeze Blvd. at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday.

According to preliminary investigations, a brawl broke out outside the nightclub, and during the altercation, a woman fired several shots striking three people.

The persons injured by the gunfire suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation, the chief said.

