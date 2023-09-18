Person of interest detained in ambush killing of L.A. County sheriff's deputy in Palmdale

Sheriff's deputies attend a vigil for L.A. County Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was fatally shot in his car outside the Palmdale station. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A person of interest has been detained in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was shot in the head near the Palmdale station Saturday night, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Few details were available, but authorities had launched a massive manhunt since the brazen killing, which was captured on surveillance video.

The video shows Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer steering his patrol cruiser onto Sierra Highway and stopping at a red light outside the Palmdale sheriff’s station. Clinkunbroomer was dressed in his sheriff’s department uniform and on duty patrolling the high desert community of Palmdale, just north of Los Angeles.

Seconds later, a dark gray Toyota Corolla can be seen pulling up behind the marked black-and-white cruiser and pausing, in the security video shared with The Times.

Read more: Ambushed L.A. deputy was newly engaged, looking forward to big things. 'No words'

The sedan then pulls alongside the driver’s side of the cruiser. It pauses again, then speeds off. Clinkunbroomer’s vehicle drifts a foot or two.

In those seconds, authorities said, the deputy was shot in the head. He died from his injuries hours later. Clinkunbroomer was 30 years old.

Investigators worked through the night and all day Sunday reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage, and interviewing potential witnesses. Law enforcement officials at the local, state and federal levels had offered assistance. On Sunday, they cited the dark-colored Corolla, manufactured between 2006 and 2012, as a "vehicle of interest."

The suspect was detained after the vehicle description was circulated and authorities received a tip, two law enforcement sources who were not authorized to discuss the case publicly told The Times on Monday.

No motive for the killing has been revealed. But the sources said detectives are investigating whether the person of interest suffered from mental problems.

Read more: Mystery surrounds ambush killing of L.A. County sheriff's deputy: 'Somebody knows something'

Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday called the slaying a “targeted act” and asserted that Clinkunbroomer might have been killed because he worked in law enforcement.

“Somebody decided to shoot and murder him, I’m assuming at this point, because he was in uniform,” Luna said.

A passerby found the deputy unconscious in his vehicle at Avenue Q and Sierra Highway around 6 p.m., officials said. Fellow deputies took him in critical condition to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, and he died as physicians attempted to treat his gunshot wound.

Clinkunbroomer joined the department eight years ago and had been based out of the Palmdale station since 2018. For the last 18 months, he worked as a field training officer, a position that Luna said was for the “best of the best.” Clinkunbroomer’s family was steeped in law enforcement, and he was the third generation to work for the Sheriff’s Department.

Luna said that four days before his death, the deputy had proposed to his fiancee.

“His father served with us. His grandfather served with us,” Luna said. “He had so much ahead of him, and this coward, or cowards, took his life while he was sitting at a red light, waiting to serve his community.”

“He had a good heart,” said a colleague in the Sheriff’s Department who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters. “Nobody has anything bad to say about him because he treated people and the public with respect.”

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.