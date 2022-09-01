Person of interest detained after man found dead Thursday morning in Kansas City

One man died after a shooting Thursday morning in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the 3000 block of Harrison Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the man dead at the scene, Drake said.

Police detained a person of interest at the scene, she said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are searching for witnesses and processing evidence at the scene.

This was the 114th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 102 killings at the same time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.