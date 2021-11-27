Person of interest detained in slaying of man found nude, bleeding in Brooklyn

A possible suspect has been detained in connection with the slaying of man found outside his Brooklyn building nude and bleeding on the sidewalk, police said Saturday.

The man either turned himself in or was tracked down by police a day after cops were called to 99th St. and 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge about 2:50 p.m.

The victim had been stabbed repeatedly. Medics took him to Lutheran Hospital where he died.

Cops had yet to identify the dead man Saturday afternoon.