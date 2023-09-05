Person of interest detained after two stabbed in Lomita
Deputies say that they were able to locate a person a short distance from the scene who had blood on their clothing and a knife in their backpack.
Deputies say that they were able to locate a person a short distance from the scene who had blood on their clothing and a knife in their backpack.
With this price slash you'll score six blades for just $25 — that's less than $5 a pop.
The $205 discount on this 15-piece slice-and-dice collection won't last long, so chop-chop!
Its secret ingredients (rosemary and mint) may help fight alopecia, according to Healthline.
If you’re adventurous with your food, or just like to keep up with the fast-moving food tech industry, here’s a roundup of TechCrunch stories and some notable news we weren’t able to cover. The Good Food Institute last week unveiled some insights around plant-based proteins being used in foodservice. 2022 was a strong year: U.S. broadline distributor sales of plant-based proteins reached $304 million in 2022, an increase of 8% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Bag up the savings, like a roomy satchel for $91 (down from $378!) and so much more.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Over 9,000 reviewers swear by it for keeping their purses and backpacks off the ground while they're on the go.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
The best way to enjoy offroading is to have the proper tires. Offroading tires have tougher tread and sidewalls to handle the roughest terrains.
The Angels even failed at surrendering this season.
From missing gorillas to an alternate ending, here's what you didn't see in the 1980s classic, which is returning to theaters this month.
Each knife is less than $5.
Your coffee-stained tumblers are no match for Bottle Bright. Best of all? No scrubbing required!
A global law enforcement operation this week took down and dismantled the notorious Qakbot botnet, touted as the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure. The law enforcement operation, named “Operation Duck Hunt,” saw the FBI and its international partners seize Qakbot's infrastructure located in the United States and across Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice, which ran the operation alongside the FBI, also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will soon be made available to victims.
Clothing giant Forever 21 said a data breach earlier in the year affects more than half a million individuals. A data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general said the fashion giant was hacked over a three-month period beginning early January 2023, during which intruders obtained files from its systems. This data included the personal information of current and former employees, said Lorena Terroba Urruchua, a spokesperson for Forever 21 via public relations firm FTI Consulting, in an email to TechCrunch.
With meal time about to return indoors, here's your chance to bring Our Place to Your Place.
The New York Police department has been using drones in a limited capacity for years — deploying unmanned aircraft systems for search and rescue missions, to document crime scenes, or to monitor large public events like New Years Eve in Times Square. Soon, you might see one in your backyard as well: NYPD officials have announced plans to use drones to follow up on noise complaints during the long Labor Day weekend.
These top-rated, editor-tested thermoses, food containers, lunch boxes and backpacks are here to get your life in gear.
"I'm just going to be dirty. I've embraced the dust."
A “silent” UTI is a condition in which bacteria is found in the urine during a urine culture, yet the patient is not experiencing any of the classic UTI symptoms.