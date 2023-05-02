Person of interest in Detroit neurosurgeon slaying released from police custody

A person of interest in the killing of prominent Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover has been released, police confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, the Detroit Police Department wrote that the person of interest was “discharged following prosecutorial review.”

Beloved Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover was found dead in his Boston-Edison home on April 23, 2023.

The individual was taken into custody Friday on charges unrelated to the killing. Detroit Police Chief James White said the individual knew Hoover but did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

White said he’s confident the person of interest knew what had happened to Hoover. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon exactly when that person was released from police custody.

A suspect had not been apprehended as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover, 53, had been a neurosurgeon in Detroit for over 20 years. He was discovered dead in his home in the Boston-Edison Historic District on April 23.

The home of Dr. Devon Hoover in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard in the historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. Dr. Hoover's body was found wrapped in a blanket in the upstairs crawlspace of his large home. His death has been ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. A person of interest in the killing of Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover is in custody, Detroit police announced on Friday.

Hoover's killing was ruled a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

