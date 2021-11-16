'Person of interest' in fatal Evansville stabbing was questioned, released, police say

Jon Webb, Evansville Courier & Press
·1 min read

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – One day after an Evansville woman was found stabbed to death in her South Side apartment, no suspects have been arrested and little information on the killing is publicly known.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Vann Park Boulevard around 7 a.m. Monday after a family member found the woman unresponsive.

On Tuesday, Evansville police spokeswoman Officer Taylor Merriss said investigators questioned a “person of interest” Monday night, but released them.

Previously: Woman found stabbed to death in Evansville apartment with sleeping child, police say

The victim’s name hasn’t been released, and several other details in the investigation are still under wraps. Officials at EPD headquarters wouldn’t provide the Courier & Press with an incident report on Tuesday, and Merriss declined to give an exact address for where the stabbing occurred, saying investigators were still executing search warrants.

The address was also redacted from EPD’s daily media report.

“Our detectives are still working on other leads, so at this time we’re not releasing any names or any further details,” Merriss said.

According to a news release EPD sent Monday afternoon, a child was also found inside the apartment, but was unharmed. Merriss said the child was in the custody of family members.

Mount Vernon man charged: With two counts of murder after married couple was found dead

As far as when an autopsy on the victim was scheduled, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear didn’t respond to a message from the Courier & Press before deadline Tuesday. The coroner is usually responsible for releasing the names of homicide victims.

The stabbing death marked the third Evansville homicide in less than four weeks.

Contact Jon Webb at jon.webb@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 'Person of interest' in fatal Evansville stabbing questioned, released

