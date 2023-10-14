Person of interest in fatal shooting on Fort Worth ISD campus found dead, police say

A person of interest in the shooting of a Fort Worth ISD elementary school worker was found dead, the Forest Hill Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

Yolanda Gibbs, 56, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the back parking lot of David K. Sellars Elementary School.

She was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined Gibbs had been speaking to a person who was in a car in the parking lot, police said in a news release Wednesday. Investigators believe Gibbs knew the shooter, who fled the scene in a silver Chevy Impala. Police said they found the car abandoned in Fort Worth and were working to identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

In a news release Friday, Forest Hill police said they were working with other law enforcement agencies, processing evidence and gathering information to positively identify a suspect. Although, a person of interest was found dead Friday night, police announced.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

The identity of the person of interest was not released by police.