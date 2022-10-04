Update: Person of interest found in kidnapping of Merced County family, sheriff says

A 48-year old man is in custody in connection with the kidnapping of a family reported Monday at a Highway 59 business, just south of Merced, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh,36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Detectives received information that one of the victim’s ATM cards was used at an ATM located at a bank in the City of Atwater, according to a news release by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to law enforcement involvement, Salgado attempted to take his own life. Salgado is now receiving medical attention and in critical condition, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s Office, with the help of several law enforcement agencies continue to actively look for the all four kidnap victims, who have not been located.

