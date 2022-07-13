Person of interest in homicide case required to forfeit 17 guns he was not allowed to have

As Thomas Stanko remains in federal custody and prepares for his sentencing next week, a federal judge is ordering him to forfeit the 17 guns he wasn’t allowed to have in the first place.

Investigators found these guns while searching his two properties in Unity Township in relation to the disappearance of his estranged girlfriend, Cassandra Gross, in 2018.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but no one has ever been charged, despite Stanko being called a person of interest in her disappearance.

Stanko pleaded guilty in the fall to illegally having those guns while being a convicted felon.

Federal prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of 70 to 87 months.

“Stanko has an extensive and uninterrupted criminal history that spans 30 years, with numerous crimes involving violence, firearms, theft and deception,” said prosecutors.

Meanwhile, his defense has asked for more leniency because of Stankos’ tumultuous upbringing and abusive childhood.

“Mr. Stanko used alcohol as his only means to avoid processing years of physical and psychological abuse. Mr. Stanko is committed now to addressing his past abuse and confronting his alcohol addiction.”

Stanko will be sentenced in federal court on July 20.

