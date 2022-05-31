Person of interest identified in deadly Trotwood shooting

May 31—Police are interested in speaking to a 40-year-old man about a deadly shooting in Trotwood Memorial Day afternoon.

Anyone with information on Anthony Smith's location should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-854-3988 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.

Just before 3:20 p.m. Monday, police and medics responded to a report of a man shot in area of West Sherry Drive and Elmore Street.

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing then four shots, and said they saw a man on the ground who wasn't moving, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Trotwood police said they found a man on the ground, who died at the scene.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called for the gunshot victim, whose name has not been released.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.