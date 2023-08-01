Person of interest identified in death of former Seminole County school employee

A person of interest has been identified in the death investigation of a former Seminole County Public Schools employee who was found dead with a zip tie around her neck.

Police said they are not at the stage of the investigation to disclose any information about the person of interest, or the relationship between them and the victim.

Investigators said the public does not need to be concerned, and this is believed to be an isolated case.

Sanford police said they received two 911 calls on July 17 in reference to 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena: one from her employer, then another from someone in the house who found Cartagena unresponsive with a zip tie around her neck.

Sanford police said they were indications early on that the death may have been a suicide, but as days passed things changed.

