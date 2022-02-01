Person of interest identified in fatal hit-and-run on Richland Avenue

Jan. 31—Police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run on Richland Avenue that happened Thursday night in Aiken.

At 11:21 p.m., five Aiken Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 3700 block of Richland Avenue West after a passerby notified authorities of a body in the median of Richland Avenue near Dyches Street, according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office on Friday morning.

Responding officers found a female victim laying in the median with severe head trauma, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Officers attempted to render medical aid, but the victim was deceased, according to the report.

Tamia Jahne Jackson, 20, was identified as the victim.

"Preliminary investigation showed the victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety reconstruction team was contacted and responded to the scene.

Vehicle debris, a South Carolina license plate, a McDonald's fry container, a pair of black laced boots, an Atlanta Braves ball cap, a DVD, a pair of socks and a piece of hair were recovered as evidence.

Jackson will be autopsied in Newberry.

The investigation is still active. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, according to a release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact Detective Colindres at 803-293-7863 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip. Tips submitted through CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.