Person of interest identified after fatal shooting inside Kansas City home, police say

One person is dead following a shooting Saturday night at a Kansas City residence, according to police.

Officers responded at 8 p.m. to the 1800 block of Cambridge Avenue, where they found a crime scene associated with a shooting, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

The victim was driven by private vehicle to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

People at the scene told officers that the shooting happened inside a home.

Police have identified a preliminary person of interest, but that person is not in custody. Detectives will look to get in touch with that person as their investigation continues.

The killing was the 40th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 36 homicides at this time last year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.