Person of interest located, released in Martinez homicide

Dec. 28—Eduardo Blanco, a person of interest in the death of Ismael Zachery Martinez, has been located.

Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller said Blanco, 27, was located Monday night, interviewed by investigators and released.

Arrested and charged in the homicide of Martinez, 27, is Cesar Rascon-Chacon, 23.

Chacon is facing charges of first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to court documents.

Rascon-Chacon was already in custody at the Curry County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 17 on a probation violation charge, when the murder charges were added.

The murder case has been transferred from Curry County Magistrate Court to Ninth Judicial District Court and assigned to Judge Drew Tatum. The case is awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.

According to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, Curry County Sheriff's Deputy Dianna Calbert stated she received an anonymous tip that Rascon-Chacon was the shooter and the shooting had occurred at a residence in the 800 block of Sheldon Avenue in Clovis.

Calbert stated neighbors told her they had heard screams and gunshots at the house on the afternoon of Dec. 15.

In interviews with other witnesses, Rascon-Chacon was identified as the shooter, according to the criminal complaint. One who had given Rascon-Chacon a ride to the Love's Truck stop said Rascon-Chacon said he was in "deep (expletive)" because he had "shot a guy."

Another witness told Calbert she was at the residence on Sheldon Street on Dec. 15 when she heard someone say, "What are you doing here?" then heard three gunshots.

Calbert stated in the complaint that an autopsy showed Martinez had received gunshot wounds in the back and his right thigh.

Another witness told Calbert she had been told not to visit the home of Blanco, because there was a body at his home.

Calbert's statement does not address how Martinez's body may have been taken from the residence to the field south of Clovis at Curry Roads K and Eight where Martinez was found on Dec. 16.

Waller said the investigation is continuing.

Waller stated in a news release the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes unit is assisting with the homicide investigation.

