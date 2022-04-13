Person of interest now a suspect in Brooklyn subway attack, police say

Frank R. James, the man police identified as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, is now considered a suspect in the case, New York City police and the mayor's office said Wednesday.

Frank James,Frank R. James (NYPD via AP)

"@NYCMayor just announced that Frank James is now a suspect in yesterday’s subway shooting and no longer just a person of interest," Fabien Levy, the press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams, said in a tweet.

NYPD confirmed the development to NBC News.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell initially identified James, 62, as a person of interest in the Tuesday morning rush-hour attack that left 10 wounded and 13 others injured.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to find James, who police said had addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

Police said he rented a U-Haul van, the keys of which were found at the scene of the shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.