Person of interest sought for alleged abduction attempt in Worcester County town

An investigation is underway after someone allegedly tried to kidnap a child Monday night.

Warren Police say they responded to the area of Bridge Street around 5:45 p.m. for a report of an abduction attempt on a juvenile.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and K9 teams, canvassed the area for a suspect.

Authorities say he is a tall, tan man with a thin build wearing a brown hooded shirt, black and white shorts, and red and white shoes.

Officials are also urging area residents to check their surveillance cameras around the noted time frame and to report any sightings to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



