Person of interest sought in connection to homicide

Jul. 8—Authorities said they are looking for a man who is a person of interest connected to a missing person case that turned into a homicide investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said they are looking for Bradley Eugene Davis, 26, who also goes by Bradley Mefford.

"He is of the Woodall area with ties to the Westville area, Chewy area of northern Adair County," said Chennault. "We're not calling him a suspect but we do need to speak with him."

Chennault said they were told through interviews that Mefford may have been a witness to the disappearance of 18-year-old Braeden Collins.

Collins was reported missing by his mother when he failed to show up at a gas station after crashing his vehicle around South 490 Road and West 813 Road over the weekend.

Authorities discovered a burned body that they believed to be Collins inside of a vehicle Monday, July 5.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still determining an identification on the body as of Thursday, July 8.

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday, July 6, and transported to Muskogee County.

Chennault said anyone who has information on where Mefford is should call the sheriff's office at 918-456-2583, and ask for either him, Capt. Derrick Grant, or Investigator Matt Meredith.