Person of interest sought in Holly Hill homicide

Holly Hill police said Thursday that Kurtis Maurice Elliott, 19, is a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a car detailing business.

Holly Hill police said Thursday they have identified a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a car detailing shop.

Police are looking for Kurtis Maurice Elliott, 19, in connection with the homicide that occurred on Wednesday at the car detailing business at North Nova Road and 15th Street, said Holly Hill police Capt. Chris Yates.

Yates said Elliott also has multiple unrelated arrest warrants for failure to appear, burglary of an occupied dwelling, resisting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding.

Police believe Elliott was involved in the shooting at Aftershine Auto Spa at 1757 N. Nova Road on Wednesday that left Lawrence Davis, 24, dead.

Police have not released details of the incident but said Davis was shot during a fight at the car detailing business.

Davis was taken to AdventHealth Daytona at 12:15 p.m. but was transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kurtis Maurice Elliot is asked to contact Det. Andrew Barrett at 386-248-9486 or abarrett@hollyhillfl.org, or the Holly Hill Police Department at 386-248-9475.

