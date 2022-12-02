Person of interest sought in JoCo fairgrounds shooting

Dec. 1—Police have identified a person of interest who may have been involved in a Grants Pass shooting that prompted the lockdown of a nearby hospital last weekend.

Jesus "Chuy" Morales-Martinez, 42, is wanted for questioning surrounding his alleged involvement in a Nov. 26 incident in which shots were reportedly fired inside a Josephine County Fairgrounds building, according to a release issued Thursday by Grants Pass police.

A few minutes before midnight Saturday, Nov. 26, police say a suspect allegedly fired a gun in the ceiling during a private party at the fairgrounds before fleeing the scene, according to an earlier release.

As a security measure, Grants Pass police and Oregon State Police troopers locked down Asante Three Rivers Medical Center because of the hospital's close proximity to the fairgrounds.

No one was injured at the party, and police are still determining the suspect's connection to the party, if any.

The release does not specify Morales-Martinez's alleged involvement, other than that police believe he may have fled to California.

Anyone with information on Morales-Martinez' whereabouts is asked to call Grants Pass police Detective Justin Hoy at 541-450-6343.