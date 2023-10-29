Person of interest sought for questioning in Fort Valley murder case

FORT VALLEY, Ga. - Investigators in Fort Valley are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in a murder from last week.

Trina Smith, 50, is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen near 703 Julius Simmons Blvd on Oct. 24, police say.

Investigators say they want to speak with her regarding a murder that occurred in the 800 block of State University Drive on the same day she was last seen.

Anyone with information can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383 or 478-822-9111.