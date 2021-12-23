Person of interest taken into custody after man fatally shot during disturbance in KC

A person of interest was taken into custody early Thursday after a fatal shooting in Kansas City.

Police were dispatched to a shooting about 2:45 a.m. to the 6800 block of NE Ridgeway Ave.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

People at the scene told police there had been a disturbance between two men in the front yard of a residence. The victim was shot and the suspect left the scene.

Officers were led to the person of interest a few blocks away, Becchina said, and he was taken into custody for questioning.

The man’s death marks the 154th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star.