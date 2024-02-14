Person of interest in ‘targeted killing’ of security guard at local nightclub taken into custody

A person of interest in the death of a former officer working as a security guard has been taken into custody.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there as investigators walked the man, who has not been identified at this time, from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to the Montgomery County Jail. Deputies and detectives confirmed the arrest.

The man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Darnell Pate last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pate was shot and killed in his vehicle after he left work at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck previously called the shooting a “targeted killing.”

Detectives discovered a stolen car abandoned in the area and they believe it was driven by the person who killed Pate.

Pate was more than a nightclub security guard. We learned he had also been a police officer for at least four departments, including the Union City Police Department.

We’re working to learn the person of interest’s name and what charges he’s being held on.