Person of interest in woman's death at West Melbourne hotel dies of self-inflicted gunshot, police say

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 35-year-old man considered by police to be a person of interest in the case of a woman whose body was found in a West Melbourne hotel room, shot and killed himself as a Palm Bay SWAT team attempted to serve a search warrant late Wednesday.

It was a shocking end in a case that brought the friends and family of a 35-year-old dental assistant together to call for answers from West Melbourne police.

Antonia Crum

"We do not wish death upon anyone," the group Justice 4 Tonie posted on Instagram. "We wanted justice but we wanted the justice system to give it to us."

The group was formed to draw attention to the death of Antonia Crum.

Palm Bay Police Department's SWAT team, assisting West Melbourne police, attempted to carry out the search warrant about 6 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Emerald Street. The man said he had a handgun and made suicidal comments to officers, police said.

He barricaded himself in the home and refused to leave as officers waited for several hours attempting to talk him into leaving the house.

He then apparently shot himself in the head, as officers went into the home about 4 a.m., police reported. He was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center, and then his body was turned over to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

More: 13-year-old boy hit at bus stop Thursday morning, airlifted to hospital in critical condition

More: Cocoa woman struggles to find accountability in the summertime traffic death of her sister

Crum's body was found on the morning of Nov. 18 in a hotel room at America's Best Value Inn & Suites Melbourne, 4431 West New Haven Ave.

In 2021, West Melbourne police were called to the hotel at least 14 times for overdose cases as of Nov. 28, records show.

Police would not address the hotel or the overdoses.

Detectives were reviewing information on the condition of Crum's body and awaiting toxicology information to determine the exact cause of death.

Story continues

The man who shot himself had not been charged in Crum's death. He was a person of interest wanted for questioning in what West Melbourne police called 'an active investigation' into the discovery of Antonia Crum's body.

"Throughout the investigation, (he) was a person of interest in the case, but no probable cause existed for his arrest, as the medical examiner has yet to release Crum’s cause of death," West Melbourne police said in a statement following inquiries from FLORIDA TODAY.

As the review of Crum's death continued, the man stopped cooperating with detectives. West Melbourne police located him, drew up a warrant, and contacted Palm Bay police to assist in carrying it out at the residence where he was staying.

West Melbourne police did not respond to requests for more information about Crum's case or the search warrant.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Crum Sunday.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay man shoots self after SWAT attempts to carry out search warrant