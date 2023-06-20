Person Of Interest In Young Dolph’s Murder Found Dead

Young Dolph

Joshua Taylor, who was a person of interest in the murder of Young Dolph, was found dead inside a car after he was shot and killed on Wednesday in Memphis. Although he didn’t face any charges for murder, Taylor was named as a person of interest because police said he has connections to Justin Johnson, one of the two people suspected of shooting Dolph in 2021, Fox 13 reported.

Taylor, also known as Teezy, had warrants for charges related to theft and possession of an illegal weapon. Police were hoping that Taylor would help them locate Johnson.

Three other people are also charged for the murder of Dolph, who was killed at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in 2021. Jemarcus Johnson, who is among the four facing charges, pleaded guilty to three counts of “accessory after the fact,” Vibe reported. Police said Johnson assisted the two men who shot Dolph. Shundale Barnett, another suspect, was released from jail after posting bond.

Police haven’t yet named a suspect in the murder of Taylor. According to WREG, neighbors said the father-of-two was found dead in a car near a church around 1:00 p.m., but he was actually shot on the night before. Taylor’s death has added to the increasing concern about violence in Memphis.

“I’m disappointed because it’s like life means nothing,” Esther Jones, a member of anti-violence group in Memphis, told WREG.

The nonprofit group, Guns Down in Orange Mound, is organizing community clean-ups and other positive activities to promote peace in the city.

“There’s somebody out here that they can come to. They can talk to us. We could pray with them,” member Jackie Holland told WREG.

The investigation of Taylor’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.