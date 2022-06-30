Person jailed in Durham County Detention Center dies in hospital, Sheriff says

A person detained in Durham’s jail died Thursday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The person died after being taken to a local hospital.

The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified.

The death is under investigation and more information will be released later, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It would be the 13th death of a detainee of Durham’s jail since 2011, according to previous News & Observer reporting.

The last death at the jail occurred in April 2021. Joseph Bernard Hunter, 35, collapsed while being booked into jail after he was arrested April 15 on a charge of driving while impaired.

Brittany Kittrell, 34, died in January 2021, four days after she was arrested.