Person jumps off West Norfolk Bridge during police pursuit; search underway

Portsmouth police say a person eluded custody Tuesday morning by jumping over the West Norfolk Bridge.

The bridge was closed as police began their search. It’s now been reopened.

Around 4:52 a.m., police say officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ran across the Western Freeway. At 5:26 a.m., the vehicle crashed and two people were arrested. But a third person fled the scene, jumping over the bridge.

