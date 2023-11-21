Person killed in Arlington crash caused by suspected drunk driver, police say

One person was killed Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Arlington, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of West Division Street around 9 a.m., where a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2012 Toyota Camry had been involved in the crash.

Police said the 2011 Silverado was heading westbound when the driver crossed into eastbound lanes of traffic. It struck the 2001 Silverado, causing items from the 2011 truck to fly out and hit the Camry.

The driver of the 2001 Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police. Nobody in the Camry was hurt.

The driver of the 2011 Silverado, 44-year-old Guerrero Madrid Salgado, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the release, investigators believe Salgado was intoxicated at the time of the crash. When he is cleared by doctors, Arlington police said they will arrest and book him into the city jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The person killed with be publicly identified after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified next-of-kin.