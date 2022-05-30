Person killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-35 in Fort Worth, police say

A person was killed early Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, according to police.

At 4:30 a.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to I-35W and East Allen Avenue responding to an “automobile versus a pedestrian accident,” said police spokesperson Bradley Perez.

Police believe the person was struck by a passing motorist after their vehicle was disabled and blocking a traffic lane, Perez said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

An investigation unit was notified of the incident, Perez said.