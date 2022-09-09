Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting, Channel 9 learns

A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Caldwell County Friday morning, police said.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Eastview Street near Highway 321 in the Town of Hudson.

Once officers got to the scene, authorities said an altercation led to a Hudson police officer firing a gun.

Police have not identified the person who was killed. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

Hudson police said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case, per policy.

