Person is killed in an early morning crash on I-26, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning crash on a section of Interstate 26 in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened in an eastbound lane of I-26 near the 135 mile marker, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. That’s in Orangeburg County, not far from the line with Calhoun County.

Both a pedestrian and a Ford van were traveling east when the vehicle hit the person who was walking in the road, according to Bolt. The pedestrian died, according to Bolt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Bolt said the van driver was not hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 881 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 31 people have died in Orangeburg County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 47 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.