Person killed in Fort Smith collision early Wednesday

One person was killed in an overnight collision in Fort Smith, police reported Wednesday morning.

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and hospitalized.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was arrested, police report.

About 3:45 a.m. the collision was reported at Mabel Avenue and U.S. 271.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, police report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Person killed in Fort Smith collision