Person killed in gunfire exchange with US Park Police in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the name of the person who died in an exchange of gunfire with a U.S. Park Police officer on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

MPD said that the officer and the person, 30-year-old Turell Delonte Campbell, exchanged gunfire around 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of M St. NW.

The officer, who still was in the hospital Thursday night, was recovering from several gunshot wounds. Campbell, who was from Northeast, D.C., died at the hospital.

Officers said they recovered Campbell’s gun at the scene of the gunfire exchange.

MPD investigates all shootings in D.C. which involve any officer in any way, with its Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigation Team conducting the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with any information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

