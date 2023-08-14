Investigators are looking for a person they say was involved in a fatal hit and run Monday morning in Mount Holly.

Police and EMS teams responded to a call that came in at 6:32 a.m. about an incident on Central Avenue.

Details of the incident were not immediately released, but police said someone was killed and they offered their condolences to the family.

Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan said public assistance is important.

"We are actively investigating this unfortunate incident and are appealing to the community for any information that could help us bring the responsible party to justice," he said in a press release. "Our officers and investigators are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this hit and run."

The name of the person killed is being withheld pending family notification, police said.

"We believe that someone out there may have witnessed the accident or have information that could be vital to our investigation. Even the smallest detail could make a significant difference," Reagan added. "We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community, and with your help, we can bring closure to this tragic situation.

The Mount Holly Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call the department at 704-827-4343.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Person killed in hit and run in Mount Holly