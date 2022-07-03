Person killed in hit-and-run near Springdale Elementary School, police say

One person was killed in a hit-and-run near Springdale Elementary School early Saturday morning.

On Jul. 2 at approximately 12:10 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a hit-and-run near Springdale Elementary School, at Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue.

MPD was told that a vehicle was traveling southbound when a pedestrian was struck.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that the vehicle involved may have heavy front-end damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash should contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Sgt. M. Hinton of the Memphis Police Department STIS Bureau phone (901) 636-3848.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

