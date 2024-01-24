Person killed when hit by two cars on busy SC road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Tuesday night after getting hit by two cars, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. in Dorchester County, said Cpl. David Jones.

A pedestrian was walking across Ashley Phosphate Road, near the intersection with Stratton Drive, according to Jones. The busy road is in North Charleston, near Interstate 26.

The pedestrian died after being hit by a 2010 Dodge Challenger that was driving east on Ashley Phosphate Road, then struck again by a 2021 Honda Civic, Jones said.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people in the cars were wearing seat belts, or if the drivers will face any criminal charges.

The crashes continue to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Dorchester County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 14 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.

The first fatal collision of the year in Dorchester County occurred last Saturday, according to the Highway Patrol. One person was killed and three others were hospitalized when a Honda CRV and a Lincoln MKZ collided on Orangeburg Road, the Highway Patrol said.