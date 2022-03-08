Person killed, others in custody after shots fired inside a Lee’s Summit home: police

One person is dead after shots were fired during a disturbance inside a Lee’s Summit home early Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Everyone relating to the shooting is in custody and police are not looking for any additional suspects, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for Lee’s Summit police.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving gunfire around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Northeast Chinquapin Court and Lacewood Court, which is south of Lakewood Lakes.

Arriving officers found the male victim inside a home deceased. The name and age of the victim were being withheld until family could be notified, Depue said.

Detectives were interviewing those who were in custody, collecting evidence and recreating the timeline of events that led up to the shooting inside the home.

Further details were not available.

The killing is the second homicide of the year for Lee’s Summit. according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, Lee’s Summit had only two homicides.