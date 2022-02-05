Person killed overnight in Leesburg shooting, police say

An unidentified person was found shot in the middle of a road in a Leesburg neighborhood Friday night after police responded to reports of gunfire in the area, the Leesburg Police Department said Saturday.

No details about the victim, including their gender or identity, were released by the agency.

Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue, where they found the victim in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the UF Health hospital in Leesburg before heading to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where they died of their injuries.

No suspects have been arrested, and LPD have not said whether they have identified any persons of interest in the shooting.

