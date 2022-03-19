Person killed in shooting involving Dewey Beach police officer early Saturday morning

A person was killed during a shooting involving a Dewey Beach police officer early Saturday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers announced the fatality with few details but said more information is expected to be released at a press conference slated for 1 p.m. Saturday. The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook.

State police are conducting the criminal investigation, according to a news release early Saturday in which they said there was "increased police presence" in the area and that Saulsbury Street near Coastal Highway was closed.

Police noted there " is no threat to the safety of the community."

Saulsbury Street near Coastal Highway is flanked on one side by Izzy Plaza, which houses some stores on the bottom floor. On the other side is The Starboard, which was kicking off its "reopening" weekend alongside St. Patrick's Day festivities that have been ongoing since Thursday.

It's not uncommon for Delaware State Police to assist smaller beach town police departments with investigations and police presence, especially during special events and the summer months.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online for more details.

