Person killed after shooting in West Oakland

(BCN) — One person was found shot Saturday afternoon in the West Oakland neighborhood and pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

The victim was discovered just before 3 p.m. in the area of 94th Avenue and A Street, Oakland police said.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section of the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.