Person killed in shooting at Youngsville Gun Club in NC

A person died Wednesday at the Youngsville Gun Club in Franklin County after being shot, police said Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a shooting incident at the gun club at 132 Franklin Park, according to a news release. They found a person had been shot and tried to resuscitate them, but the person succumbed to their injuries.

No additional details were provided, and Youngsville police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting range death in the Triangle this month. A man was shot and killed Nov. 1 at Personal Defense & Handgun Safety Center on Tryon Road. Raleigh Police said they were investigating the death but did not identify a suspect or whether any charges would be filed.

The Youngsville Gun Club recently drew attention for its “Grins & Glocks” arrangement with Gladwell Orthodontics. Patients who signed up for Invisalign treatment at the practice could either receive a gun or membership to the Youngsville Gun Club, The News & Observer reported.

Kurt Lieberman, one of the gun club’s owners, told The N&O that patients would still go through a background check like those who buy a firearm at a gun store. He said a membership will encourage responsible ownership of firearms.

“It’s a good value,” Lieberman said. “If you want to get your teeth fixed, you can do both.”

But an ad promoting the promotion raised eyebrows and attracted criticism, The N&O reported.

Josh Shaffer contributed to this report.